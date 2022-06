Inglorious_Basterd

Reply #2 on: June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.

What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, letís not expect to much.



plazmuh

Reply #3 on: June 18, 2022, 02:39:20 PM



Chris Wilder wants to play the 22 year-old as a left wing-back.



#Boro have opened talks with Wolves, to sign Ryan Giles on a season-long loan ✍️Chris Wilder wants to play the 22 year-old as a left wing-back.

Bill Buxton

Reply #5 on: June 19, 2022, 03:03:29 PM
I would say two strikers,a left wing back,a big mobile Centre back, a ball carrying mid fielder,a right winger, and A bloody good goalie.

MF(c) DOOM

Reply #7 on: June 23, 2022, 10:56:58 PM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.

What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, letís not expect to much.



What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, letís not expect to much.



Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.



Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years



beamishboro

