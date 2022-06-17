Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Any transfer news?
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
June 17, 2022, 01:07:16 PM
Have we signed Lenighan?
June 17, 2022, 01:52:34 PM
Lonnie Donninghan
June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.

What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.
June 18, 2022, 02:39:20 PM
#Boro have opened talks with Wolves, to sign Ryan Giles on a season-long loan ✍️

Chris Wilder wants to play the 22 year-old as a left wing-back.

[via @footyinsider247
]



June 19, 2022, 02:11:54 PM
Two strikers and a goalkeeper seems to be the priority

June 19, 2022, 03:03:29 PM
I would say two strikers,a left wing back,a big mobile Centre back, a ball carrying mid fielder,a right winger, and A bloody good goalie.
June 21, 2022, 07:00:42 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/jonny-howson-signs-new-boro-deal

Yesterday at 10:56:58 PM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.

What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.

Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.

 Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years

Today at 02:12:26 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/darragh-lenihan-signs-up-for-the-boro




 :like:
