Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.



What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.



Laughable scouting team that plucked Isiah Jones from the non league, picked up Spence & Tav when they got booted from other academies, signed Djiksteel, Crooks, McNair, Howson? Who picked Bamba, Peltier and Taylor for cherrybobs and got 50 appearances out of them. The same daft recruitment team that turned 10 million profit on Traore.Nobody has a 100% success rate but our recruitment has has been very decent last few years