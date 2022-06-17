Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Any transfer news?
Bill Buxton
« on: June 17, 2022, 01:07:16 PM »
Have we signed Lenighan?
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: June 17, 2022, 01:52:34 PM »
Lonnie Donninghan
Tory Cunt
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #2 on: June 17, 2022, 03:09:34 PM »
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.

What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.
plazmuh
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:39:20 PM »
#Boro have opened talks with Wolves, to sign Ryan Giles on a season-long loan ✍️

Chris Wilder wants to play the 22 year-old as a left wing-back.

[via @footyinsider247]
]



