June 17, 2022, 05:32:17 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Any transfer news?
Author
Topic: Any transfer news? (Read 41 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 584
Any transfer news?
Today
Today at 01:07:16 PM
Have we signed Lenighan?
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 134
Re: Any transfer news?
Today
Today at 01:52:34 PM
Lonnie Donninghan
Tory Cunt
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 528
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Any transfer news?
Today
Today at 03:09:34 PM
Not expecting much transfer activity to be honest.
What with our incompetent chairman and a laughable scouting team, lets not expect to much.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
