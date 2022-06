calamity

calamity





New Kit « on: Yesterday at 09:12:42 AM » Looks awful, and Rav modeling it looks like a pensioner.

Ben G Re: New Kit « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:16:39 AM » The shorts look decent and with all red socks it'll be ok. Very similar to the RAMSDENS CURRENCY one which enabled the sponsor to be seen from



Very similar to the RAMSDENS CURRENCY one which enabled the sponsor to be seen from

The Moon.

kippers Re: New Kit « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:28:29 PM » It's ok. What were you hoping for ?

MF(c) DOOM Re: New Kit « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:24:40 PM » Its red with a white band. Thats all that matters really

Infant Herpes





Ollyboro Re: New Kit « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:54:45 PM » Load of lefty, woke rubbish. The black print surrounded by white clearly represents the marginalisation of the BAME community, whilst the dominant red split by a white band signifies the paternalistic denial of mensuration and the heterosexual obsession with white schoolgirl panties and the ultimate denial of our Brexit. Fucking shameful.

Posts: 889 Re: New Kit « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:21:32 PM »



Winston Re: New Kit « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:21:32 PM » It's a bit retro especially with that collar Or to put another way my birthday is in a few weeks I might ask for money

Squarewheelbike Re: New Kit « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:36:23 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 03:54:45 PM Load of lefty, woke rubbish. The black print surrounded by white clearly represents the marginalisation of the BAME community, whilst the dominant red split by a white band signifies the paternalistic denial of mensuration and the heterosexual obsession with white schoolgirl panties and the ultimate denial of our Brexit. Fucking shameful.



Can't deny he's got a point, or two!

Can't deny he's got a point, or two!

kippers Re: New Kit « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:33:51 PM » It's fine, it's just a football shirt.



Imagine Blackburn fans saying 'oh no, blue and white yet again'



Preston fans 'fuck me, white shirts, black shorts...and that collar looks shit' Logged