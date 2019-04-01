Welcome,
June 16, 2022, 07:18:31 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New Kit
Author
Topic: New Kit (Read 157 times)
Snoozy
and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
calamity
Posts: 8 558
Crabamity
New Kit
«
on:
Today
at 09:12:42 AM »
Looks awful, and Rav modeling it looks like a pensioner.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 132
Re: New Kit
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:16:39 AM »
The shorts look decent and with all red socks itll be ok.
Very similar to the
RAMSDENS CURRENCY
one which enabled the sponsor to be seen from
The Moon.
Tory Cunt
kippers
Posts: 3 298
Re: New Kit
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:28:29 PM »
It's ok. What were you hoping for ?
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 693
Re: New Kit
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:24:40 PM »
Its red with a white band. Thats all that matters really
plazmuh
Posts: 14 613
Re: New Kit
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:35:24 PM »
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 538
Infant Herpes
Re: New Kit
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:54:45 PM »
Load of lefty, woke rubbish. The black print surrounded by white clearly represents the marginalisation of the BAME community, whilst the dominant red split by a white band signifies the paternalistic denial of mensuration and the heterosexual obsession with white schoolgirl panties and the ultimate denial of our Brexit. Fucking shameful.
I know where you live
Winston
Posts: 889
Re: New Kit
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:21:32 PM »
Its a bit retro especially with that collar
Or to put another way my birthday is in a few weeks I might ask for money
