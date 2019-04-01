Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 16, 2022, 01:48:05 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New Kit
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: New Kit (Read 84 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 558
Crabamity
New Kit
«
on:
Today
at 09:12:42 AM »
Looks awful, and Rav modeling it looks like a pensioner.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 132
Re: New Kit
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:16:39 AM »
The shorts look decent and with all red socks itll be ok.
Very similar to the
RAMSDENS CURRENCY
one which enabled the sponsor to be seen from
The Moon.
Logged
Tory Cunt
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 298
Re: New Kit
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:28:29 PM »
It's ok. What were you hoping for ?
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 693
Re: New Kit
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:24:40 PM »
Its red with a white band. Thats all that matters really
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...