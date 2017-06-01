Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 15, 2022, 03:51:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Joe Lumley  (Read 60 times)
John Theone and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 828



View Profile
« on: Today at 12:20:52 PM »
Is fucking off to Reading on loan. Thank fuck. We'd have comfortably made the Play-Offs with even a bang average Keeper like Daniels.


souey    souey    souey




I can only laugh at stuff like this:


https://mobile.twitter.com/callumj67__/status/1525138075210358786



It's either that or smash the fucking phone.



rava   rava    :wanker:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 