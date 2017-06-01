Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 828







Posts: 10 828 Joe Lumley « on: Today at 12:20:52 PM »















I can only laugh at stuff like this:





https://mobile.twitter.com/callumj67__/status/1525138075210358786







It's either that or smash the fucking phone.







Is fucking off to Reading on loan. Thank fuck. We'd have comfortably made the Play-Offs with even a bang average Keeper like Daniels.I can only laugh at stuff like this:It's either that or smash the fucking phone. Logged