I'm trying to judge the four games clearly for what they were without my judgement getting clouded.





The Germany/England game was good. We matched them. Nothing wrong with getting a point away in Munich. Germany shown how good they are against Italy last night.





The england/Italy game was OK considering the circumstances of absolutely no atmosphere in an empty stadium. We were cut open far too much but we missed massive chances to kill the game dead.





Hungary are way better than people give them credit for. They regularly play well against the best. I was raving last year when we battered them 0 - 4 away. It's not like they're full of top players though. In both these recent games against them, we have been outplayed. This worries me as this is the sort of standard of opposition we'll have in our World Cup group. They'll also play in a very similar way. Very defensive, all men behind the ball. Looking for counter attacks and set pieces.







It sounds like I'm looking for pluses that aren't there but I genuinely seen it as a positive not winning all four of these games. If we did, the pressure to win the World Cup would have been insane. Couple of wins and a couple of draws would have suited me.





The way things have gone is a different level of shit. There needs to be consequences.





Here's my thoughts, in no particular order, on what should be different come our next games in September:











Players who shouldn't be getting serious minutes in preparation for the World Cup:











Marc Guehi. It's a no from me. He doesn't have the mentality. Last night he had no composure at all. Constantly looking for that hollywood pass that wasn't on. It's out of frustration. We're playing badly and he's trying to make something happen. It doesn't work like that. Repeatedly kicking the ball out of play instead of just keeping the ball helps no one.









James Ward Prowse. Yes, his set pieces can be a game changer. Is it worth sacrificing having a player in the middle of the park who can't dominate the tempo of the game. Not for me. Every time, the action passes him by.











Aaron Ramsdale. He's gonna be a top Keeper. But as last night shown, doing it in an England shirt requires a different kind of bottle. Forget about what Pickford does for Everton. For England, he gets the job done. Yeah, he probably could have done better for the Germany goal. He more than made up for it with massive saves to keep us in that game. Very similar kinds of saves to what Ramsdale could have made last night.







Reece James. I really rate him at his club. Chelsea are not the same team without him. I don't know what it is but something is always missing when he plays for England. He's had enough chances to make himself a guaranteed starter and he hasn't taken it. Give him another look after the World Cup.









Controversial statement maybe. Jude Bellingham isn't good enough in an England shirt yet. I believe he tries too hard and tries to do everything by himself. Looking for that bit of magic to make a statement. Because of this, he fucks up the basics. Gives the ball away in dangerous areas. He can't be trusted just yet. If he keeps his head down, he's obviously gonna be a superstar. Just not right now.















A change in the dynamics:











Southgate has had so much power for a long time. He gets his critics but there's no arguing we haven't been this successful in most England supporters lifetime.





These recent results combined with the added expectations have chipped away at Southgate's power. Arguably our best player, doesn't play in the big games. And Southgate has been able to do that because of the success. Despite the success of getting to semi finals and finals, we still haven't won anything.





I think this is now the time to turn to Trent Alexander Arnold and make him the England star he should be.





There's clearly friction between Trent and the manager. I personally believe, in the past, Trent hasn't wanted to turn up for England. There has to be a coming together now where there's some trust between them both.





You could argue everything I've said about Reece James earlier, applies to Trent. There's a gap in ability that makes me now believe it's time to fit him in the starting eleven. Have Walker and Henderson covering his defensive weaknesses. Something like this:









Kane

Foden Sterling



Chilwell Rice Henderson Trent



Maguire Stones Walker





Pickford









That for me, is our best team. Grealish and Saka are far better coming from the bench. Especially Grealish. I'm picking Maguire on what he's done at previous tournaments rather than current form. If he doesn't sort himself out, I have no problem with Tomori taking his place. He really should have been in that Euro's squad ahead of Mings.



Having both Shaw and Chilwell injured has been a massive problem for Southgate. We need both of the Left Backs fit as soon as possible. I've gone with Chilwell as he suits the system above better.



I do like Kalvin Phillips' effort to constantly run around harassing the opposition. Henderson and Rice just know what they're doing at a higher level.



If Henderson was playing last night, we don't concede them two late goals. His leadership is vital.



Rice is some player, by the way. The only player that comes out of this block of games with any serious credit. He dominated Germany's midfield more often than not.







As much as a change in Manager this close to a major tournament would be ridiculous, Southgate is lucky there's no obvious candidate out there.

Lampard comes across as a chancer.

Rooney is a fucking mess.

I believe Gerrard would be a disaster. He'd make it all about himself.

The current betting favourite for whenever Southgate does leave, is Graham Potter. The Brighton manager? Fuck off. Put him in with real top players first and see how he gets on.

As I say, Southgate is lucky there's no one some fans can push to create some real debate.











So yeah there's me making a reappearance in typical Jake Andrews style.















Good to be back.





Offline



Posts: 10 329



Bausor OUT!!!





Re: England « Reply #1 on: June 15, 2022, 07:02:59 PM » Some good points, although I thought we only came close to matching Germany in the 2nd half.



There was plenty of good passing & movement against Italy's experimental line-up but petered out, bizarrely settling for a draw shortly after Mount was withdrawn.



As for last night, a debacle from start to finish with only Reece James coming anywhere near to being 'average'. Agree about Bellingham but not Ward-Prowse - playing a specialist free-kick taker is a luxury we can't afford.

As for Trent Alexander-Arnold, as good as his passing is, defensively he's a bit of a liability. Sqaud player at best. Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 299





Re: England « Reply #2 on: June 15, 2022, 08:14:14 PM » Let's face it, these games were just end of season rumours.

Quite ridiculous that UEFA organised it then.



Half a season under there belts and we will be rocking in november. Logged Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 832







Re: England « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:54:52 AM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on June 15, 2022, 07:02:59 PM As for last night, a debacle from start to finish with only Reece James coming anywhere near to being 'average'. Agree about Bellingham but not Ward-Prowse - playing a specialist free-kick taker is a luxury we can't afford.

As for Trent Alexander-Arnold, as good as his passing is, defensively he's a bit of a liability. Sqaud player at best.

As for Trent Alexander-Arnold, as good as his passing is, defensively he's a bit of a liability. Sqaud player at best.







I could have worded it better. I'm saying Guehi, Ward Prowse, James, Ramsdale & Bellingham shouldn't be getting serious game time before the World Cup.





Trent isn't good enough defensively to get far in a World Cup. Playing him with Henderson's vocal leadership & Walker's pace would possibly be enough to make it work.

I'm sure Kane would love to have someone with Trent's crossing ability in the team. I could have worded it better. I'm saying Guehi, Ward Prowse, James, Ramsdale & Bellingham shouldn't be getting serious game time before the World Cup.Trent isn't good enough defensively to get far in a World Cup. Playing him with Henderson's vocal leadership & Walker's pace would possibly be enough to make it work.I'm sure Kane would love to have someone with Trent's crossing ability in the team. Logged Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 832







Posts: 10 832 Re: England « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:37:37 PM » Quote from: kippers on June 15, 2022, 08:14:14 PM Let's face it, these games were just end of season rumours.

Quite ridiculous that UEFA organised it then.



Half a season under there belts and we will be rocking in november.





