June 19, 2022, 12:23:32 PM
Djed Spence value just plummeted
Author
Topic: Djed Spence value just plummeted (Read 482 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 531
Djed Spence value just plummeted
June 13, 2022, 07:49:46 PM »
OG after 2 mins against Slovenia!
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 832
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
June 15, 2022, 12:08:36 PM »
Spurs are buying everyone right now. Hopefully Spence is still a priority for them and the deal gets done soon so we can get a move on with our own transfer business. Really hoping the Coventry Striker with all the vowels is on the way.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 584
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
June 16, 2022, 11:44:06 AM »
Spence could easily be a one hit wonder and talk of £20 m is fanciful to say the least. I suspect if he goes it will be around the £6/7 million mark.
kippers
Posts: 3 300
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
June 16, 2022, 12:27:25 PM »
Seems all the clubs queuing up couple months ago have tailed off.
Welcome back to the Boro Djed. At least Warnock has fucked off
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 584
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
June 16, 2022, 12:41:05 PM »
Hes not worth £20 million.
kippers
Posts: 3 300
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
June 16, 2022, 12:47:33 PM »
It depends who wants him.
Atm it seems no one....not for our asking price anyway.
I predict he will be at forest for 12
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 832
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
June 17, 2022, 03:34:54 PM »
I'm still expecting the Spurs deal to go through.
Sounds like Spurs are trying to get rid of their Right Back Emerson Royal to make room for Spence.
kippers
Posts: 3 300
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
Today
at 09:32:18 AM »
Seems like Spurs are fucking us about.
Spence should start getting used to the idea of going nowhere.
