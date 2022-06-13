Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 16, 2022, 01:47:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Djed Spence value just plummeted  (Read 271 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 529


View Profile
« on: June 13, 2022, 07:49:46 PM »
OG after 2 mins against Slovenia!  :alf:
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 829



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:08:36 PM »
Spurs are buying everyone right now. Hopefully Spence is still a priority for them and the deal gets done soon so we can get a move on with our own transfer business. Really hoping the Coventry Striker with all the vowels is on the way.

:like:    :like:    :like:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 583


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:44:06 AM »
Spence could easily be a  one hit wonder and talk of £20 m is fanciful to say the least. I suspect if he goes it will be around the £6/7 million mark.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 298


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:27:25 PM »
Seems all the clubs queuing up couple months ago have tailed off.

Welcome back to the Boro Djed. At least Warnock has fucked off
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 583


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:41:05 PM »
Hes not worth £20 million.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 298


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:47:33 PM »
It depends who wants him.
Atm it seems no one....not for our asking price anyway.


I predict he will be at forest for 12
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 