June 16, 2022, 01:47:52 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Djed Spence value just plummeted
Author
Topic: Djed Spence value just plummeted (Read 271 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 529
Djed Spence value just plummeted
«
on:
June 13, 2022, 07:49:46 PM
OG after 2 mins against Slovenia!
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 829
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:08:36 PM »
Spurs are buying everyone right now. Hopefully Spence is still a priority for them and the deal gets done soon so we can get a move on with our own transfer business. Really hoping the Coventry Striker with all the vowels is on the way.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 583
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:44:06 AM »
Spence could easily be a one hit wonder and talk of £20 m is fanciful to say the least. I suspect if he goes it will be around the £6/7 million mark.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 298
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:27:25 PM »
Seems all the clubs queuing up couple months ago have tailed off.
Welcome back to the Boro Djed. At least Warnock has fucked off
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 583
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:41:05 PM »
Hes not worth £20 million.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 298
Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:47:33 PM »
It depends who wants him.
Atm it seems no one....not for our asking price anyway.
I predict he will be at forest for 12
