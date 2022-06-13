Jake Andrews

Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:08:36 PM »







Spurs are buying everyone right now. Hopefully Spence is still a priority for them and the deal gets done soon so we can get a move on with our own transfer business. Really hoping the Coventry Striker with all the vowels is on the way. Logged

Bill Buxton

Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:44:06 AM » Spence could easily be a  one hit wonder and talk of £20 m is fanciful to say the least. I suspect if he goes it will be around the £6/7 million mark.

kippers

Re: Djed Spence value just plummeted « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:27:25 PM » Seems all the clubs queuing up couple months ago have tailed off.



Welcome back to the Boro Djed. At least Warnock has fucked off Logged