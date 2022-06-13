Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Djed Spence value just plummeted  (Read 157 times)
« on: June 13, 2022, 07:49:46 PM »
OG after 2 mins against Slovenia!  :alf:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:36 PM »
Spurs are buying everyone right now. Hopefully Spence is still a priority for them and the deal gets done soon so we can get a move on with our own transfer business. Really hoping the Coventry Striker with all the vowels is on the way.

