June 17, 2022, 05:31:51 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Gimmigrants
Topic: Gimmigrants
Bill Buxton
Gimmigrants
June 13, 2022, 05:33:07 PM »
Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Gimmigrants
June 13, 2022, 07:16:04 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 13, 2022, 05:33:07 PM
Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too.
BBC News. "Eight people are expected to fly"! Another resounding victory for Boris there then!
John Theone
Re: Gimmigrants
June 13, 2022, 07:18:32 PM »
As Sheddy says keep cranking up the volume until the lefty lawyers cant keep up
Job done
The UN can keep out of it as well - another organisation riddled with woke leftys
Rutters
Re: Gimmigrants
June 13, 2022, 07:54:16 PM »
I presume that once the Govt has set a work-around precedent for deporting one migrant then they will use that in subsequent case thus thwarting the rape apologists and open borderers.
They can't really lose because if the liberal lawyers do succeed then the Govt can blame them at the next election and promise firmer regulation .
Gingerpig
Re: Gimmigrants
June 14, 2022, 08:26:11 AM »
If the lawyers etc wish to challenge it , do the work pro bono, no legal aid fees whatsoever , as the peole concerned have not paid anything into the legal aid system, these lot are as big if not bigger drain on the system coining it in on the back of migrants
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Re: Gimmigrants
June 14, 2022, 08:33:13 AM »
By doing this, the uk is saving lives.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Gimmigrants
June 14, 2022, 03:50:35 PM »
Keep looking at immigrants, lads
Stupid cunts have been deflected from looking at their leaders by these tactics for years.
Gingerpig
Re: Gimmigrants
Travellers thread OTR makes interesting reading ........love migrants , hate gypo's, slightly hypocritical thread
If that thread was on here they would be all over it
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Re: Gimmigrants
June 14, 2022, 06:41:31 PM »
OTR have nailed their colours firmly on the side of illegal immigration.
I thought the place was a socialist anti Tory board, but now I firmly believe it is anti-England.
Rutters
Re: Gimmigrants
June 14, 2022, 09:47:54 PM »
Some stupid cunts can consider two things at the same time.
....and some other stupid cunts just want to deflect from immigration issues.
Bill Buxton
Re: Gimmigrants
June 14, 2022, 09:50:58 PM »
How will the Boremes deal with Gareth
Southgate?
Squarewheelbike
Re: Gimmigrants
June 15, 2022, 11:24:56 AM »
Flight blocked by ECHR, nice one Winnie!
Bill Buxton
Re: Gimmigrants
June 15, 2022, 11:59:26 AM »
For the time being. Boris is toast if he doesnt do it.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Gimmigrants
June 15, 2022, 05:59:00 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 15, 2022, 11:59:26 AM
For the time being. Boris is toast if he doesnt do it.
I think it's pretty fair to say Boris is burned and heading for the bin!
Bud Wiser
Re: Gimmigrants
June 15, 2022, 06:41:26 PM »
Its certainly proving to be the contentious issue of the day, thats for sure. Right up there with Brexit in fact. And seeing as the UK tax payer is funding this whole sorry saga how about letting the people decide its fate by way of a Referendum? Only in this case lets have ballot papers being identifiable to each individual voter. Therefore if the popular vote is in favour of admitting endless amounts of undocumented people into this country then those who voted for it should be the ones made responsible for their upkeep with, say, their tax codes or benefits being lowered to meet the cost. Fair?
I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...
Not many, I suspect!
Squarewheelbike
Re: Gimmigrants
June 15, 2022, 07:34:01 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on June 15, 2022, 06:41:26 PM
Its certainly proving to be the contentious issue of the day, thats for sure. Right up there with Brexit in fact. And seeing as the UK tax payer is funding this whole sorry saga how about letting the people decide its fate by way of a Referendum? Only in this case lets have ballot papers being identifiable to each individual voter. Therefore if the popular vote is in favour of admitting endless amounts of undocumented people into this country then those who voted for it should be the ones made responsible for their upkeep with, say, their tax codes or benefits being lowered to meet the cost. Fair?
I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...
Not many, I suspect!
I quite agree, make those responsible for this sorry mess pay! Start with Boris and Nige of course, and the likes of Banks for being it's cheerleaders, then move on to the mugs who voted for it. Good plan!
Winston
Re: Gimmigrants
June 15, 2022, 07:53:08 PM »
Farage retired after brexit, the second referendum morons brought him back to life like a Phoenix from the ashes
He only came back into politics after parliament rejected Mays CU/SM offer to MPs
https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/theresa-may-brexit-deal-final-offer
The offer is there in black and white MPs to vote on a trade deal including CU/SM but the gamble was to totally cancel brexit
So stupid and I say that as someone who has only ever voted Labour
*Parliamentary sovereignty
kippers
Re: Gimmigrants
June 15, 2022, 08:11:04 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on June 15, 2022, 07:34:01 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on June 15, 2022, 06:41:26 PM
Its certainly proving to be the contentious issue of the day, thats for sure. Right up there with Brexit in fact. And seeing as the UK tax payer is funding this whole sorry saga how about letting the people decide its fate by way of a Referendum? Only in this case lets have ballot papers being identifiable to each individual voter. Therefore if the popular vote is in favour of admitting endless amounts of undocumented people into this country then those who voted for it should be the ones made responsible for their upkeep with, say, their tax codes or benefits being lowered to meet the cost. Fair?
I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...
Not many, I suspect!
I quite agree, make those responsible for this sorry mess pay! Start with Boris and Nige of course, and the likes of Banks for being it's cheerleaders, then move on to the mugs who voted for it. Good plan!
What sorry mess ?
Bud Wiser
Re: Gimmigrants
June 15, 2022, 09:02:40 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on June 15, 2022, 07:34:01 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on June 15, 2022, 06:41:26 PM
Its certainly proving to be the contentious issue of the day, thats for sure. Right up there with Brexit in fact. And seeing as the UK tax payer is funding this whole sorry saga how about letting the people decide its fate by way of a Referendum? Only in this case lets have ballot papers being identifiable to each individual voter. Therefore if the popular vote is in favour of admitting endless amounts of undocumented people into this country then those who voted for it should be the ones made responsible for their upkeep with, say, their tax codes or benefits being lowered to meet the cost. Fair?
I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...
Not many, I suspect!
I quite agree, make those responsible for this sorry mess pay! Start with Boris and Nige of course, and the likes of Banks for being it's cheerleaders, then move on to the mugs who voted for it. Good plan!
Well if its the
real
"sorry mess" you want, you conveniently forgot "Honest kinda guy" Tony & his policy chief Andrew "rub the Right's nose in diversity" Neather. Happy to correct things for you.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Gimmigrants
Yesterday
at 04:46:21 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on June 15, 2022, 09:02:40 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on June 15, 2022, 07:34:01 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on June 15, 2022, 06:41:26 PM
Its certainly proving to be the contentious issue of the day, thats for sure. Right up there with Brexit in fact. And seeing as the UK tax payer is funding this whole sorry saga how about letting the people decide its fate by way of a Referendum? Only in this case lets have ballot papers being identifiable to each individual voter. Therefore if the popular vote is in favour of admitting endless amounts of undocumented people into this country then those who voted for it should be the ones made responsible for their upkeep with, say, their tax codes or benefits being lowered to meet the cost. Fair?
I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...
Not many, I suspect!
I quite agree, make those responsible for this sorry mess pay! Start with Boris and Nige of course, and the likes of Banks for being it's cheerleaders, then move on to the mugs who voted for it. Good plan!
Well if its the
real
"sorry mess" you want, you conveniently forgot "Honest kinda guy" Tony & his policy chief Andrew "rub the Right's nose in diversity" Neather. Happy to correct things for you.
Blair's Policy Chief at the time was Matthew Taylor, Andrew Neather was a speech writer and advisor. The quote you make use of was written in 2009 for an Evening Standard piece when Neather reminisced about his days as a speech writer, when he wrote a "landmark speech" for Barbara Roach ( Minister of State for Asylum and Immigration) in Sept 2000. Happy to find the real truth out for myself thanks! Either either, Neather neither, let's call the whole thing off!
Bud Wiser
Re: Gimmigrants
Yesterday
at 10:20:43 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 04:46:21 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on June 15, 2022, 09:02:40 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on June 15, 2022, 07:34:01 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on June 15, 2022, 06:41:26 PM
Its certainly proving to be the contentious issue of the day, thats for sure. Right up there with Brexit in fact. And seeing as the UK tax payer is funding this whole sorry saga how about letting the people decide its fate by way of a Referendum? Only in this case lets have ballot papers being identifiable to each individual voter. Therefore if the popular vote is in favour of admitting endless amounts of undocumented people into this country then those who voted for it should be the ones made responsible for their upkeep with, say, their tax codes or benefits being lowered to meet the cost. Fair?
I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...
Not many, I suspect!
I quite agree, make those responsible for this sorry mess pay! Start with Boris and Nige of course, and the likes of Banks for being it's cheerleaders, then move on to the mugs who voted for it. Good plan!
Well if its the
real
"sorry mess" you want, you conveniently forgot "Honest kinda guy" Tony & his policy chief Andrew "rub the Right's nose in diversity" Neather. Happy to correct things for you.
Blair's Policy Chief at the time was Matthew Taylor,
Andrew Neather was a speech writer and advisor. The quote you make use of was written in 2009 for an Evening Standard piece when Neather reminisced about his days as a speech writer, when he wrote a "landmark speech" for Barbara Roach ( Minister of State for Asylum and Immigration) in Sept 2000. Happy to find the real truth out for myself thanks! Either either, Neather neither, let's call the whole thing off!
At what time? Mass immigration was planned over 20 years ago. Neather was the one who let the cat out of the bag. In fact he should even be congratulated for contributing to that brilliant referendum result in 2016.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Gimmigrants
Today
at 02:15:38 PM »
"At what time"? Dates are there!
