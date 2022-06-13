Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 583 Gimmigrants « on: June 13, 2022, 05:33:07 PM » Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too.

Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too.

BBC News. "Eight people are expected to fly"! Another resounding victory for Boris there then!

Posts: 535 Re: Gimmigrants « Reply #2 on: June 13, 2022, 07:18:32 PM » As Sheddy says keep cranking up the volume until the lefty lawyers cant keep up



Job done



The UN can keep out of it as well - another organisation riddled with woke leftys

Posts: 705 Re: Gimmigrants « Reply #3 on: June 13, 2022, 07:54:16 PM » I presume that once the Govt has set a work-around precedent for deporting one migrant then they will use that in subsequent case thus thwarting the rape apologists and open borderers.



They can't really lose because if the liberal lawyers do succeed then the Govt can blame them at the next election and promise firmer regulation .

Posts: 1 077 Re: Gimmigrants « Reply #4 on: June 14, 2022, 08:26:11 AM » If the lawyers etc wish to challenge it , do the work pro bono, no legal aid fees whatsoever , as the peole concerned have not paid anything into the legal aid system, these lot are as big if not bigger drain on the system coining it in on the back of migrants

Posts: 3 299 Re: Gimmigrants « Reply #5 on: June 14, 2022, 08:33:13 AM » By doing this, the uk is saving lives.

Keep looking at immigrants, lads
Stupid cunts have been deflected from looking at their leaders by these tactics for years.

Travellers thread OTR makes interesting reading ........love migrants , hate gypo's, slightly hypocritical thread
If that thread was on here they would be all over it

OTR have nailed their colours firmly on the side of illegal immigration.

I thought the place was a socialist anti Tory board, but now I firmly believe it is anti-England.

Posts: 705 Re: Gimmigrants « Reply #9 on: June 14, 2022, 09:47:54 PM » Some stupid cunts can consider two things at the same time.





....and some other stupid cunts just want to deflect from immigration issues.

Posts: 5 583 Re: Gimmigrants « Reply #10 on: June 14, 2022, 09:50:58 PM » How will the Boremes deal with Gareth Southgate?

Posts: 7 507 Re: Gimmigrants « Reply #11 on: June 15, 2022, 11:24:56 AM » Flight blocked by ECHR, nice one Winnie!

Posts: 5 583 Re: Gimmigrants « Reply #12 on: June 15, 2022, 11:59:26 AM » For the time being. Boris is toast if he doesnt do it.

I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...



Its certainly proving to be the contentious issue of the day, thats for sure. Right up there with Brexit in fact. And seeing as the UK tax payer is funding this whole sorry saga how about letting the people decide its fate by way of a Referendum? Only in this case lets have ballot papers being identifiable to each individual voter. Therefore if the popular vote is in favour of admitting endless amounts of undocumented people into this country then those who voted for it should be the ones made responsible for their upkeep with, say, their tax codes or benefits being lowered to meet the cost. Fair?
I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...
Not many, I suspect!

I quite agree, make those responsible for this sorry mess pay! Start with Boris and Nige of course, and the likes of Banks for being it's cheerleaders, then move on to the mugs who voted for it. Good plan!

He only came back into politics after parliament rejected Mays CU/SM offer to MPs



https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/theresa-may-brexit-deal-final-offer



The offer is there in black and white MPs to vote on a trade deal including CU/SM but the gamble was to totally cancel brexit



So stupid and I say that as someone who has only ever voted Labour



Farage retired after brexit, the second referendum morons brought him back to life like a Phoenix from the ashes
He only came back into politics after parliament rejected Mays CU/SM offer to MPs

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/theresa-may-brexit-deal-final-offer

The offer is there in black and white MPs to vote on a trade deal including CU/SM but the gamble was to totally cancel brexit

So stupid and I say that as someone who has only ever voted Labour

*Parliamentary sovereignty

What sorry mess ?

Well if its the real "sorry mess" you want, you conveniently forgot "Honest kinda guy" Tony & his policy chief Andrew "rub the Right's nose in diversity" Neather. Happy to correct things for you.

Blair's Policy Chief at the time was Matthew Taylor, Andrew Neather was a speech writer and advisor. The quote you make use of was written in 2009 for an Evening Standard piece when Neather reminisced about his days as a speech writer, when he wrote a "landmark speech" for Barbara Roach ( Minister of State for Asylum and Immigration) in Sept 2000. Happy to find the real truth out for myself thanks! Either either, Neather neither, let's call the whole thing off!