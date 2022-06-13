Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Gimmigrants  (Read 520 times)
Bill Buxton
Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too. :mido: :mido: :mido:
Squarewheelbike
Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 13, 2022, 05:33:07 PM
Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too. :mido: :mido: :mido:

BBC News. "Eight people are expected to fly"! Another resounding victory for Boris there then!
John Theone
As Sheddy says keep cranking up the volume until the lefty lawyers cant keep up

Job done

The UN can keep out of it as well - another organisation riddled with woke leftys
Rutters
I presume that once the Govt has set a work-around precedent for deporting one migrant then they will use that in subsequent case thus thwarting the rape apologists and open borderers.

They can't really lose because if the liberal lawyers do succeed then the Govt can blame them at the next election and promise firmer regulation .
Gingerpig
If the lawyers etc wish to challenge it , do the work pro bono, no legal aid fees whatsoever , as the peole concerned have not paid anything into the legal aid system, these lot are as big if not bigger drain on the system coining it in on the back of migrants
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
By doing this, the uk is saving lives.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Keep looking at immigrants, lads  :bc: :bc: :bc:

Stupid cunts have been deflected from looking at their leaders by these tactics for years.  :alf: :alf:
Gingerpig
Travellers thread OTR makes interesting reading ........love migrants , hate gypo's, slightly hypocritical thread    :alf:

If that thread was on here they would be all over it
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
OTR have nailed their colours firmly on the side of illegal immigration.
    I thought the place was a socialist anti Tory board, but now I firmly believe it is anti-England.
Rutters
Some stupid cunts can consider two things at the same time.


....and some other stupid cunts just want to deflect from immigration issues.
Bill Buxton
How will the Boremes deal with Gareth  BLM Southgate? 
Squarewheelbike
Flight blocked by ECHR, nice one Winnie!
Bill Buxton
For the time being. Boris is toast if he doesnt do it.
Squarewheelbike
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:59:26 AM
For the time being. Boris is toast if he doesnt do it.

I think it's pretty fair to say Boris is burned and heading for the bin!
Bud Wiser
Its certainly proving to be the contentious issue of the day, thats for sure. Right up there with Brexit in fact. And seeing as the UK tax payer is funding this whole sorry saga how about letting the people decide its fate by way of a Referendum? Only in this case lets have ballot papers being identifiable to each individual voter. Therefore if the popular vote is in favour of admitting endless amounts of undocumented people into this country then those who voted for it should be the ones made responsible for their upkeep with, say, their tax codes or benefits being lowered to meet the cost. Fair?

I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...

 Not many, I suspect!  mcl
Squarewheelbike
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 06:41:26 PM
Its certainly proving to be the contentious issue of the day, thats for sure. Right up there with Brexit in fact. And seeing as the UK tax payer is funding this whole sorry saga how about letting the people decide its fate by way of a Referendum? Only in this case lets have ballot papers being identifiable to each individual voter. Therefore if the popular vote is in favour of admitting endless amounts of undocumented people into this country then those who voted for it should be the ones made responsible for their upkeep with, say, their tax codes or benefits being lowered to meet the cost. Fair?

I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...

 Not many, I suspect!  mcl

I quite agree, make those responsible for this sorry mess pay! Start with Boris and Nige of course, and the likes of Banks for being it's cheerleaders, then move on to the mugs who voted for it. Good plan!
Winston
Farage retired after brexit, the second referendum morons brought him back to life like a Phoenix from the ashes

He only came back into politics after parliament rejected Mays CU/SM offer to MPs

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/theresa-may-brexit-deal-final-offer

The offer is there in black and white MPs to vote on a trade deal including CU/SM but the gamble was to totally cancel brexit

So stupid and I say that as someone who has only ever voted Labour

*Parliamentary sovereignty
kippers
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 07:34:01 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 06:41:26 PM
Its certainly proving to be the contentious issue of the day, thats for sure. Right up there with Brexit in fact. And seeing as the UK tax payer is funding this whole sorry saga how about letting the people decide its fate by way of a Referendum? Only in this case lets have ballot papers being identifiable to each individual voter. Therefore if the popular vote is in favour of admitting endless amounts of undocumented people into this country then those who voted for it should be the ones made responsible for their upkeep with, say, their tax codes or benefits being lowered to meet the cost. Fair?

I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...

 Not many, I suspect!  mcl

I quite agree, make those responsible for this sorry mess pay! Start with Boris and Nige of course, and the likes of Banks for being it's cheerleaders, then move on to the mugs who voted for it. Good plan!


What sorry mess ?
Bud Wiser
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 07:34:01 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 06:41:26 PM
Its certainly proving to be the contentious issue of the day, thats for sure. Right up there with Brexit in fact. And seeing as the UK tax payer is funding this whole sorry saga how about letting the people decide its fate by way of a Referendum? Only in this case lets have ballot papers being identifiable to each individual voter. Therefore if the popular vote is in favour of admitting endless amounts of undocumented people into this country then those who voted for it should be the ones made responsible for their upkeep with, say, their tax codes or benefits being lowered to meet the cost. Fair?

I wonder how many of these self-appointed, moral champions would put their X where their shouty mouths are when in the privacy of a ballot booth for this one?...

 Not many, I suspect!  mcl

I quite agree, make those responsible for this sorry mess pay! Start with Boris and Nige of course, and the likes of Banks for being it's cheerleaders, then move on to the mugs who voted for it. Good plan!

Well if its the real "sorry mess" you want, you conveniently forgot "Honest kinda guy" Tony & his policy chief Andrew "rub the Right's nose in diversity" Neather. Happy to correct things for you.
