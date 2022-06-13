Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Gimmigrants  (Read 340 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: June 13, 2022, 05:33:07 PM »
Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too. :mido: :mido: :mido:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: June 13, 2022, 07:16:04 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 13, 2022, 05:33:07 PM
Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too. :mido: :mido: :mido:

BBC News. "Eight people are expected to fly"! Another resounding victory for Boris there then!
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2022, 07:18:32 PM »
As Sheddy says keep cranking up the volume until the lefty lawyers cant keep up

Job done

The UN can keep out of it as well - another organisation riddled with woke leftys
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: June 13, 2022, 07:54:16 PM »
I presume that once the Govt has set a work-around precedent for deporting one migrant then they will use that in subsequent case thus thwarting the rape apologists and open borderers.

They can't really lose because if the liberal lawyers do succeed then the Govt can blame them at the next election and promise firmer regulation .
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:26:11 AM »
If the lawyers etc wish to challenge it , do the work pro bono, no legal aid fees whatsoever , as the peole concerned have not paid anything into the legal aid system, these lot are as big if not bigger drain on the system coining it in on the back of migrants
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:33:13 AM »
By doing this, the uk is saving lives.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:50:35 PM »
Keep looking at immigrants, lads  :bc: :bc: :bc:

Stupid cunts have been deflected from looking at their leaders by these tactics for years.  :alf: :alf:
Gingerpig
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:16:52 PM »
Travellers thread OTR makes interesting reading ........love migrants , hate gypo's, slightly hypocritical thread    :alf:

If that thread was on here they would be all over it
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:41:31 PM »
OTR have nailed their colours firmly on the side of illegal immigration.
    I thought the place was a socialist anti Tory board, but now I firmly believe it is anti-England.
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:47:54 PM »
Some stupid cunts can consider two things at the same time.


....and some other stupid cunts just want to deflect from immigration issues.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:50:58 PM »
How will the Boremes deal with Gareth  BLM Southgate? 
