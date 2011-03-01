Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 14, 2022, 05:02:56 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Gimmigrants
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Gimmigrants (Read 219 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 573
Gimmigrants
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:33:07 PM »
Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 501
Re: Gimmigrants
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:16:04 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 05:33:07 PM
Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too.
BBC News. "Eight people are expected to fly"! Another resounding victory for Boris there then!
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 535
Re: Gimmigrants
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:18:32 PM »
As Sheddy says keep cranking up the volume until the lefty lawyers cant keep up
Job done
The UN can keep out of it as well - another organisation riddled with woke leftys
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 703
Re: Gimmigrants
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:54:16 PM »
I presume that once the Govt has set a work-around precedent for deporting one migrant then they will use that in subsequent case thus thwarting the rape apologists and open borderers.
They can't really lose because if the liberal lawyers do succeed then the Govt can blame them at the next election and promise firmer regulation .
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 1 077
Re: Gimmigrants
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:26:11 AM »
If the lawyers etc wish to challenge it , do the work pro bono, no legal aid fees whatsoever , as the peole concerned have not paid anything into the legal aid system, these lot are as big if not bigger drain on the system coining it in on the back of migrants
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 292
Re: Gimmigrants
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:33:13 AM »
By doing this, the uk is saving lives.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 723
Re: Gimmigrants
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:50:35 PM »
Keep looking at immigrants, lads
Stupid cunts have been deflected from looking at their leaders by these tactics for years.
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 1 077
Re: Gimmigrants
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:16:52 PM »
Travellers thread OTR makes interesting reading ........love migrants , hate gypo's, slightly hypocritical thread
If that thread was on here they would be all over it
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:56:44 PM by Gingerpig
»
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...