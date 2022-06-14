Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Gimmigrants  (Read 179 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Yesterday at 05:33:07 PM »
Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too. :mido: :mido: :mido:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:16:04 PM »
BBC News. "Eight people are expected to fly"! Another resounding victory for Boris there then!
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:18:32 PM »
As Sheddy says keep cranking up the volume until the lefty lawyers cant keep up

Job done

The UN can keep out of it as well - another organisation riddled with woke leftys
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:54:16 PM »
I presume that once the Govt has set a work-around precedent for deporting one migrant then they will use that in subsequent case thus thwarting the rape apologists and open borderers.

They can't really lose because if the liberal lawyers do succeed then the Govt can blame them at the next election and promise firmer regulation .
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:26:11 AM »
If the lawyers etc wish to challenge it , do the work pro bono, no legal aid fees whatsoever , as the peole concerned have not paid anything into the legal aid system, these lot are as big if not bigger drain on the system coining it in on the back of migrants
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:33:13 AM »
By doing this, the uk is saving lives.
