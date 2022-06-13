Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 572 Gimmigrants « on: Today at 05:33:07 PM » Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 501 Re: Gimmigrants « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:16:04 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:33:07 PM

Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too.

BBC News. "Eight people are expected to fly"! Another resounding victory for Boris there then! BBC News. "Eight people are expected to fly"! Another resounding victory for Boris there then! Logged

John Theone

Posts: 535 Re: Gimmigrants « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:18:32 PM » As Sheddy says keep cranking up the volume until the lefty lawyers cant keep up



Job done



The UN can keep out of it as well - another organisation riddled with woke leftys Logged