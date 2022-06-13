Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 13, 2022, 06:36:21 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Gimmigrants
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Gimmigrants (Read 24 times)
Tom_Trinder
and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 569
Gimmigrants
«
on:
Today
at 05:33:07 PM »
Now that Priti has won her court battle ,Boris needs to charter a fleet of 747 cargo planes. 5,000 per week to Rwanda will do nicely. Oh and they can ship those Remainer lefty human rights lawyers too.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...