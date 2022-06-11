Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: How Shite are England  (Read 513 times)
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 237



« on: June 11, 2022, 09:27:22 PM »
Stirling, Mount as an attacking midfielder  lost
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 580


« Reply #1 on: June 11, 2022, 09:38:28 PM »
Neither team deserved to win that game. Didnt do enough. England have caught the Boro malaise. Cant score.
Minge
Posts: 10 923

Superstar


« Reply #2 on: June 11, 2022, 10:53:47 PM »
Ridiculously talented squad , easily the best weve ever had .
But.. you need 3 scorers of goals on a pitch not just 1 everytime
John Theone
Posts: 535



« Reply #3 on: June 11, 2022, 11:53:02 PM »
Plus a useless cunt of a manager
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 325

Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: June 12, 2022, 12:27:20 AM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on June 11, 2022, 09:27:22 PM
Stirling, Mount as an attacking midfielder  lost

A bit unfair to name Mount. He imo was by far our best player in the 1st half.

Minge
Posts: 10 923

Superstar


« Reply #5 on: June 12, 2022, 08:15:03 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on June 11, 2022, 11:53:02 PM
Plus a useless cunt of a manager

Why do you think so ?
John Theone
Posts: 535



« Reply #6 on: June 12, 2022, 06:05:13 PM »
Look at the League table and goals scored

He was useless with us and he's useless with England

Only thing that changed is he's a woke preachy cunt now as well

 :wanker:
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 692



« Reply #7 on: June 12, 2022, 10:15:56 PM »
Best england team since 1966 and best england manager since Ramsay
Minge
Posts: 10 923

Superstar


« Reply #8 on: June 13, 2022, 12:56:12 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 12, 2022, 10:15:56 PM
Best england team since 1966 and best england manager since Ramsay

100% correct

We are missing another who can score goals ,cant forever rely upon Kane
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 201


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #9 on: June 13, 2022, 10:10:16 AM »
JT is spot on  BLM. A fanny from cradle to grave. Happy, clappy, weak bellend and media whore. Pizza advert sums him.
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 785


« Reply #10 on: June 13, 2022, 07:08:27 PM »
Southgate is now more woke than slimey Lineker.


:unlike:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 580


« Reply #11 on: June 13, 2022, 08:16:02 PM »
How shite are England? Let me count the ways.Having the FA's useful idiot as manager is one of them.
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 237



« Reply #12 on: June 13, 2022, 11:05:01 PM »
Anyone remember Boro v Cardiff QF.
Worst set up against a championship team ever.
Negative and fookin useless coont.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 580


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:01:30 PM »
How shite are England.Very.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 580


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:13:50 PM »
Correction.Absolute shite, and that flatters them.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 580


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:15:26 PM »
Actually how shite is Sakka?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 537


Infant Herpes


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:21:40 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:15:26 PM
Actually how shite is Sakka?

He's a sakka shite
I know where you live
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 580


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:27:06 PM »
 :like:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 580


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:28:31 PM »
All this kneeling before the kick off must be very tiring.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 580


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:35:59 PM »
Go Woke go Broke.
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 878


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:40:15 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 12, 2022, 10:15:56 PM
Best england team since 1966 and best england manager since Ramsay

Really not sure is this is supposed to be something to championed given what a massive disappointment we've regularly been since 1966.

Southgate may have stats on his side, but it's clear he is tactically inept and shows many times that his game managed is simply non-existent.
