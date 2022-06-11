Welcome,
June 15, 2022, 12:47:56 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How Shite are England
Topic: How Shite are England
Flyers Nap
How Shite are England
June 11, 2022, 09:27:22 PM
Stirling, Mount as an attacking midfielder
Bill Buxton
Re: How Shite are England
June 11, 2022, 09:38:28 PM
Neither team deserved to win that game. Didnt do enough. England have caught the Boro malaise. Cant score.
Minge
Re: How Shite are England
June 11, 2022, 10:53:47 PM
Ridiculously talented squad , easily the best weve ever had .
But .. you need 3 scorers of goals on a pitch not just 1 everytime
John Theone
Re: How Shite are England
June 11, 2022, 11:53:02 PM
Plus a useless cunt of a manager
Bud Wiser
Re: How Shite are England
June 12, 2022, 12:27:20 AM
Quote from: Flyers Nap on June 11, 2022, 09:27:22 PM
Stirling, Mount as an attacking midfielder
A bit unfair to name Mount. He imo was by far our best player in the 1st half.
Minge
Re: How Shite are England
June 12, 2022, 08:15:03 AM
Quote from: John Theone on June 11, 2022, 11:53:02 PM
Plus a useless cunt of a manager
Why do you think so ?
John Theone
Re: How Shite are England
June 12, 2022, 06:05:13 PM
Look at the League table and goals scored
He was useless with us and he's useless with England
Only thing that changed is he's a woke preachy cunt now as well
MF(c) DOOM
Re: How Shite are England
June 12, 2022, 10:15:56 PM
Best england team since 1966 and best england manager since Ramsay
Minge
Re: How Shite are England
June 13, 2022, 12:56:12 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 12, 2022, 10:15:56 PM
Best england team since 1966 and best england manager since Ramsay
100% correct
We are missing another who can score goals ,cant forever rely upon Kane
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: How Shite are England
June 13, 2022, 10:10:16 AM
JT is spot on
. A fanny from cradle to grave. Happy, clappy, weak bellend and media whore. Pizza advert sums him.
Tom_Trinder
Re: How Shite are England
June 13, 2022, 07:08:27 PM
Southgate is now more woke than slimey Lineker.
Bill Buxton
Re: How Shite are England
June 13, 2022, 08:16:02 PM
How shite are England? Let me count the ways.Having the FA's useful idiot as manager is one of them.
Flyers Nap
Re: How Shite are England
June 13, 2022, 11:05:01 PM
Anyone remember Boro v Cardiff QF.
Worst set up against a championship team ever.
Negative and fookin useless coont.
Bill Buxton
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 09:01:30 PM »
How shite are England.Very.
Bill Buxton
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 09:13:50 PM »
Correction.Absolute shite, and that flatters them.
Bill Buxton
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 09:15:26 PM »
Actually how shite is Sakka?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 09:21:40 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 09:15:26 PM
Actually how shite is Sakka?
He's a sakka shite
Bill Buxton
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 09:27:06 PM »
Bill Buxton
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 09:28:31 PM »
All this kneeling before the kick off must be very tiring.
Bill Buxton
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 09:35:59 PM »
Go Woke go Broke.
SmogOnTour
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 10:40:15 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 12, 2022, 10:15:56 PM
Best england team since 1966 and best england manager since Ramsay
Really not sure is this is supposed to be something to championed given what a massive disappointment we've regularly been since 1966.
Southgate may have stats on his side, but it's clear he is tactically inept and shows many times that his game managed is simply non-existent.
Login with username, password and session length
