Ridiculously talented squad , easily the best weve ever had .

But .. you need 3 scorers of goals on a pitch not just 1 everytime Logged

Re: How Shite are England « Reply #6 on: June 12, 2022, 06:05:13 PM »



He was useless with us and he's useless with England



Only thing that changed is he's a woke preachy cunt now as well



Look at the League table and goals scoredHe was useless with us and he's useless with EnglandOnly thing that changed is he's a woke preachy cunt now as well Logged

Re: How Shite are England « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 AM » . A fanny from cradle to grave. Happy, clappy, weak bellend and media whore. Pizza advert sums him. JT is spot on. A fanny from cradle to grave. Happy, clappy, weak bellend and media whore. Pizza advert sums him.

Re: How Shite are England « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:16:02 PM » How shite are England? Let me count the ways.Having the FA's useful idiot as manager is one of them.