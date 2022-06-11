Welcome,
June 14, 2022, 09:10:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How Shite are England
Author
Topic: How Shite are England
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 237
How Shite are England
June 11, 2022, 09:27:22 PM »
Stirling, Mount as an attacking midfielder
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 574
Re: How Shite are England
June 11, 2022, 09:38:28 PM »
Neither team deserved to win that game. Didnt do enough. England have caught the Boro malaise. Cant score.
Minge
Posts: 10 923
Re: How Shite are England
June 11, 2022, 10:53:47 PM »
Ridiculously talented squad , easily the best weve ever had .
But .. you need 3 scorers of goals on a pitch not just 1 everytime
John Theone
Posts: 535
Re: How Shite are England
June 11, 2022, 11:53:02 PM »
Plus a useless cunt of a manager
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 325
Re: How Shite are England
June 12, 2022, 12:27:20 AM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on June 11, 2022, 09:27:22 PM
Stirling, Mount as an attacking midfielder
A bit unfair to name Mount. He imo was by far our best player in the 1st half.
Minge
Posts: 10 923
Re: How Shite are England
June 12, 2022, 08:15:03 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on June 11, 2022, 11:53:02 PM
Plus a useless cunt of a manager
Why do you think so ?
John Theone
Posts: 535
Re: How Shite are England
June 12, 2022, 06:05:13 PM »
Look at the League table and goals scored
He was useless with us and he's useless with England
Only thing that changed is he's a woke preachy cunt now as well
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 692
Re: How Shite are England
June 12, 2022, 10:15:56 PM »
Best england team since 1966 and best england manager since Ramsay
Minge
Posts: 10 923
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 12:56:12 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 12, 2022, 10:15:56 PM
Best england team since 1966 and best england manager since Ramsay
100% correct
We are missing another who can score goals ,cant forever rely upon Kane
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 201
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 10:10:16 AM »
JT is spot on
. A fanny from cradle to grave. Happy, clappy, weak bellend and media whore. Pizza advert sums him.
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 785
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 07:08:27 PM »
Southgate is now more woke than slimey Lineker.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 574
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 08:16:02 PM »
How shite are England? Let me count the ways.Having the FA's useful idiot as manager is one of them.
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 237
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 11:05:01 PM »
Anyone remember Boro v Cardiff QF.
Worst set up against a championship team ever.
Negative and fookin useless coont.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 574
Re: How Shite are England
Today
at 09:01:30 PM »
How shite are England.Very.
