June 14, 2022, 12:23:45 AM
Author Topic: How Shite are England  (Read 399 times)
Flyers Nap
« on: June 11, 2022, 09:27:22 PM »
Stirling, Mount as an attacking midfielder  lost
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: June 11, 2022, 09:38:28 PM »
Neither team deserved to win that game. Didnt do enough. England have caught the Boro malaise. Cant score.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #2 on: June 11, 2022, 10:53:47 PM »
Ridiculously talented squad , easily the best weve ever had .
But.. you need 3 scorers of goals on a pitch not just 1 everytime
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: June 11, 2022, 11:53:02 PM »
Plus a useless cunt of a manager
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: June 12, 2022, 12:27:20 AM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on June 11, 2022, 09:27:22 PM
Stirling, Mount as an attacking midfielder  lost

A bit unfair to name Mount. He imo was by far our best player in the 1st half.

Minge
Superstar


« Reply #5 on: June 12, 2022, 08:15:03 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on June 11, 2022, 11:53:02 PM
Plus a useless cunt of a manager

Why do you think so ?
John Theone
« Reply #6 on: June 12, 2022, 06:05:13 PM »
Look at the League table and goals scored

He was useless with us and he's useless with England

Only thing that changed is he's a woke preachy cunt now as well

 :wanker:
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #7 on: June 12, 2022, 10:15:56 PM »
Best england team since 1966 and best england manager since Ramsay
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:56:12 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 12, 2022, 10:15:56 PM
Best england team since 1966 and best england manager since Ramsay

100% correct

We are missing another who can score goals ,cant forever rely upon Kane
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 AM »
JT is spot on  BLM. A fanny from cradle to grave. Happy, clappy, weak bellend and media whore. Pizza advert sums him.
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:08:27 PM »
Southgate is now more woke than slimey Lineker.


:unlike:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:16:02 PM »
How shite are England? Let me count the ways.Having the FA's useful idiot as manager is one of them.
Flyers Nap
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:05:01 PM »
Anyone remember Boro v Cardiff QF.
Worst set up against a championship team ever.
Negative and fookin useless coont.
