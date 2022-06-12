Welcome,
June 12, 2022, 12:19:17 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
How Shite are England
Topic: How Shite are England
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 236
Yesterday
at 09:27:22 PM »
Stirling, Mount as an attacking midfielder
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 567
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 09:38:28 PM »
Neither team deserved to win that game. Didnt do enough. England have caught the Boro malaise. Cant score.
Minge
Posts: 10 921
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 10:53:47 PM »
Ridiculously talented squad , easily the best weve ever had .
But .. you need 3 scorers of goals on a pitch not just 1 everytime
John Theone
Posts: 533
Re: How Shite are England
Yesterday
at 11:53:02 PM »
Plus a useless cunt of a manager
