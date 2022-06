Bernie

Bloke i know just said on FB that he missed his train from Darlo to Glasgow because the A66 is solid from Stockton to Long Newton.



Why can't local authorities ever orgaise anything properly?



Reports on twitter of people being stuck in traffic for several hours in tailbacks trying to get in. Someone said they just saw the red arrows..............from their car