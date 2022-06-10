Welcome,
July 04, 2022, 11:43:24 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
England v NZ 2nd Test
Topic: England v NZ 2nd Test (Read 338 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 141
England v NZ 2nd Test
«
on:
June 10, 2022, 10:36:07 AM
Bowling first
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 744
Re: England v NZ 2nd Test
«
Reply #1 on:
June 10, 2022, 03:09:09 PM
Headingly booked. Only 15 quid, day 4. Sunny day. Ninety eight pints
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 141
Re: England v NZ 2nd Test
«
Reply #2 on:
June 11, 2022, 11:59:23 AM
I think I bat against Jack Leach! Zero variety and guile !
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 744
Re: England v NZ 2nd Test
«
Reply #3 on:
June 27, 2022, 06:23:34 PM
Im glad England took my advice to steady our test ship my playing mature test match cricket
Jesus, Bairstow is in the form of his life
Lack Leech is still shite
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 141
Re: England v NZ 2nd Test
«
Reply #4 on:
June 28, 2022, 09:11:31 AM
Fair play to the lad but he will be attacked by India and SA soon.
Well see what hes about then.
Potts is a bowler and when Robinson is fit
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 141
Re: England v NZ 2nd Test
«
Reply #5 on:
July 02, 2022, 05:50:49 PM
As expected, Leach got a hammering from India.
Matt Parkinson is a much better option with his variety and guile.
Just wish Adil Rashid would come back to red ball cricket.
Tory Cunt
calamity
Posts: 8 562
Crabamity
Re: England v NZ 2nd Test
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:27:22 PM
Nuts watching England at the minute. Cricketing convention right out the window. Just seems they couldnt care less about innings 1-3 because they know theyll go wild in the 4th.
Loading...