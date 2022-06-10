Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: England v NZ 2nd Test  (Read 277 times)
« on: June 10, 2022, 10:36:07 AM »
Bowling first
« Reply #1 on: June 10, 2022, 03:09:09 PM »
Headingly booked. Only 15 quid, day 4. Sunny day. Ninety eight pints  :like:
« Reply #2 on: June 11, 2022, 11:59:23 AM »
I think I bat against Jack Leach! Zero variety and guile !
« Reply #3 on: June 27, 2022, 06:23:34 PM »
Im glad England took my advice to steady our test ship my playing mature test match cricket

Jesus, Bairstow is in the form of his life

Lack Leech is still shite
« Reply #4 on: June 28, 2022, 09:11:31 AM »
Fair play to the lad but he will be attacked by India and SA soon.

Well see what hes about then.

Potts is a bowler and when Robinson is fit 
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:50:49 PM »
As expected, Leach got a hammering from India.

Matt Parkinson is a much better option with his variety and guile.

Just wish Adil Rashid would come back to red ball cricket.
