Im glad England took my advice to steady our test ship my playing mature test match cricket Jesus, Bairstow is in the form of his life Lack Leech is still shite

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 5 141







Mountain KingPosts: 5 141 Re: England v NZ 2nd Test « Reply #4 on: June 28, 2022, 09:11:31 AM »



Well see what hes about then.



Potts is a bowler and when Robinson is fit

Fair play to the lad but he will be attacked by India and SA soon.Well see what hes about then.Potts is a bowler and when Robinson is fit Logged Tory Cunt