June 27, 2022, 10:20:34 PM
England v NZ 2nd Test
Topic: England v NZ 2nd Test (Read 180 times)
Ben G
England v NZ 2nd Test
June 10, 2022, 10:36:07 AM »
Bowling first
Tory Cunt
Re: England v NZ 2nd Test
June 10, 2022, 03:09:09 PM »
Headingly booked. Only 15 quid, day 4. Sunny day. Ninety eight pints
Ben G
Re: England v NZ 2nd Test
June 11, 2022, 11:59:23 AM »
I think I bat against Jack Leach! Zero variety and guile !
Tory Cunt
Re: England v NZ 2nd Test
Today
at 06:23:34 PM »
Im glad England took my advice to steady our test ship my playing mature test match cricket
Jesus, Bairstow is in the form of his life
Lack Leech is still shite
