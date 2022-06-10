Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Some of them have been paid £120M - £150M JUST FOR TURNING UP!

A lot of the golfers that were invited, seem to be approaching the twighlight years of their careers, or are usually "also rans" who haven't won much of significance, and likely never will.

I can relate to them wanting a huge pay off before they retire.......ala Alen Bocksic, but they've done it by biting the hand that feeds them!  The PGA made them who they are!  This is a Kerry Packer golf tournament!

So they play in the LIV, and LIV doesn't turn out the way Greg Norman wants it to and folds as a tournament.......then what?

No PGA.......no LIV....and they can't go back to playing amateur once you've played pro!

NONE of the TV broadcasters have signed up to this....thats why its only on youtube, on LIV's own youtube channel!

I watched a little bit of it out of curiousity, but the commentators were dull and uninteresting, so I turned it off again!

Sorry but it's a NO from me! :unlike:
The PGA is a monopoly, a nasty one at that. They are at least partly responsible for stymying the development of the game, and tours, in other locations. Anything that pisses them off is a good thing in some regards.

On the other hand the LIV thing and Saudi involvement is a hard one to support.
Logged
At least they accurately represented the proceedings
Logged
Greedy bastards, plain and simple. Fuck me, even the 100th ranked golfer who will have won fuck all gets a million a year, you get good pay for missing the cut! Top 20 have all wone 5 mill a year and thats purely prizemoney, they have endorsements on top of that. Phil Mickelson has has a net worth of 300 million because of his PGA career. When you have 300 million what more could you possibly need?
Logged
£301M, idiot
Logged
