A lot of the golfers that were invited, seem to be approaching the twighlight years of their careers, or are usually "also rans" who haven't won much of significance, and likely never will.



I can relate to them wanting a huge pay off before they retire.......ala Alen Bocksic, but they've done it by biting the hand that feeds them! The PGA made them who they are! This is a Kerry Packer golf tournament!



So they play in the LIV, and LIV doesn't turn out the way Greg Norman wants it to and folds as a tournament.......then what?



No PGA.......no LIV....and they can't go back to playing amateur once you've played pro!



NONE of the TV broadcasters have signed up to this....thats why its only on youtube, on LIV's own youtube channel!



I watched a little bit of it out of curiousity, but the commentators were dull and uninteresting, so I turned it off again!



