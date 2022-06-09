Pigeon droppings

Two British fighters sentenced to death in Russia « on: Today at 04:14:44 PM » After being caught by Russian soldiers while fighting in Ukraine!



In my mind, I was convinced they would just get a jail sentence. Presumably they were armed and then surrendered.



Ukraine caught a Russian soldier who murdered an unarmed civilian, and he received a life sentence.



Maybe this is more of Poo tin's gesturing, and he will "show" he has compassion by commuting the sentence?



All it took to start WW1 was the assasination of Franz Ferdinand.........



All it took to start WW2 was the invasion of Poland..........