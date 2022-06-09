Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 09, 2022, 04:29:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Two British fighters sentenced to death in Russia  (Read 7 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 527


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:14:44 PM »
After being caught by Russian soldiers while fighting in Ukraine!

In my mind, I was convinced they would just get a jail sentence.  Presumably they were armed and then surrendered.

Ukraine caught a Russian soldier who murdered an unarmed civilian, and he received a life sentence.

Maybe this is more of Poo tin's gesturing, and he will "show" he has compassion by commuting the sentence?

All it took to start WW1 was the assasination of Franz Ferdinand.........

All it took to start WW2 was the invasion of Poland..........
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 