June 14, 2022, 12:16:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
Author
Topic: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes (Read 395 times)
Pigeon droppings
Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 06:48:02 AM »
I'm pushing toward 60, overweight and unfit!
Work is around 6 miles E/W, so I've just forked out £2k on an ebike, and figure I'll get my money back in the 1st yr!
.......AND shed a few lbs!
Win win!
The bike I've bought has a "throttle only" option, so in the early days, when I'm struggling, That'll save me!
Fuel prices aren't going to recover for a LONG time!
Bet bike sales are rising at the same rate as fuel costs!
kippers
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 09:49:21 AM »
Be a nice fad. Be selling by xmas for half price
Winston
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 09:54:08 AM »
Good for you going green!
Walking is a really good way to lose weight and your mobile should have a pedometer on it or if it doesnt get a more up to date one
you can always combine walking with a few stops at the local pubs
Pigeon droppings
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 10:34:11 AM »
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!
Ben G
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 10:35:59 AM »
I was at the showroom the other day after an EV.
Not exactly a cheaper option when all these are considered.
Pigeon droppings
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 10:48:07 AM »
BIG chunk of a price difference between an EV and an EB!
Billy Balfour
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 10:48:30 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on June 09, 2022, 10:34:11 AM
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!
I commute on a bike when I can.
See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things
Also see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun.
Ben G
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 12:15:19 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on June 09, 2022, 10:48:30 AM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on June 09, 2022, 10:34:11 AM
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!
I commute on a bike when I can.
See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things
Also see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun.
Ventnor, IOW on the very day of Ben Stokes heroics at Headingley
I literally got off and walked up the rest of the hill leading away from the coast. Then a pensioner on an ebike cruised past me and beyond.
Its cheating!
Billy Balfour
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 07:16:47 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on June 09, 2022, 12:15:19 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on June 09, 2022, 10:48:30 AM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on June 09, 2022, 10:34:11 AM
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!
I commute on a bike when I can.
See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things
Also see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun.
Ventnor, IOW on the very day of Ben Stokes heroics at Headingley
I literally got off and walked up the rest of the hill leading away from the coast. Then a pensioner on an ebike cruised past me and beyond.
Its cheating!
They're class. Get the older and less fit out and about.
Was at clay bank hill climb last year, Ingleby Greenhow side, halfway through 2 fat blokes tapped up on very decent e mtbs laughing, Covered in mud, they had been all over. Without the e help they looked like they'd have been sat at home.
Also seen ppl in their 60s who looked unfit commuting early on morning,
I fancy a ribble e gravel bike. You can't tell they have a battery 👍🏽
Ben G
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 07:38:20 PM »
I fancy this one once I get my knee replacement sorted
https://www.canyon.com/en-gb/electric-bikes/electric-road-bikes/endurace-on/
Billy Balfour
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 10:17:56 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on June 09, 2022, 07:38:20 PM
I fancy this one once I get my knee replacement sorted
https://www.canyon.com/en-gb/electric-bikes/electric-road-bikes/endurace-on/
Nice., I've got a canyon ultimate, only used it once this year unfortunately, bad hip. 2 weeks I'll be back on it, lovely bikes.
Ben G
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 10:41:05 PM »
Sold my Giant TCR import last summer . Broke my bloody heart but Im lame and it became an expensive ornament.
Billy Balfour
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 09, 2022, 11:14:31 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on June 09, 2022, 10:41:05 PM
Sold my Giant TCR import last summer . Broke my bloody heart but Im lame and it became an expensive ornament.
I've thought of selling my 3 bikes and just getting a decent e bike, but selling thr canyon would be tough. Its as new still and is lovely
Squarewheelbike
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
June 12, 2022, 03:11:40 PM »
If I didn't live in London I'd consider it. Up until round about the first lockdown I was still in pretty good nick for a 50 something after 40 odd years of chucking scenery and flight cases around. I'm unsure of the timeline but I ended up spending a year in Hospital after being brought in on another planet and weighing about 8 stone. I've been out for about 3 months now and am building my strength back up, which is going well for my top half, but my legs ain't getting the message. If I still lived where I grew up I would've already done it by now!
kippers
Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
Today
at 08:37:00 AM »
Hope your recovering well SWB.
Try getting a bike with round wheels though yeah?
