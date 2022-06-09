Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
Pigeon droppings
« on: June 09, 2022, 06:48:02 AM »
I'm pushing toward 60, overweight and unfit!

Work is around 6 miles E/W, so I've just forked out £2k on an ebike, and figure I'll get my money back in the 1st yr!

.......AND shed a few lbs!

Win win!

The bike I've bought has a "throttle only" option, so in the early days, when I'm struggling, That'll save me!

Fuel prices aren't going to recover for a LONG time!

Bet bike sales are rising at the same rate as fuel costs!
kippers
« Reply #1 on: June 09, 2022, 09:49:21 AM »
Be a nice fad. Be selling by xmas for half price
Winston
« Reply #2 on: June 09, 2022, 09:54:09 AM »
Good for you going green!  :bc:

Walking is a really good way to lose weight and your mobile should have a pedometer on it or if it doesnt get a more up to date one  mcl you can always combine walking with a few stops at the local pubs
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #3 on: June 09, 2022, 10:34:11 AM »
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!  mcl
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: June 09, 2022, 10:35:59 AM »
I was at the showroom the other day after an EV.

Not exactly a cheaper option when all these are considered.
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #5 on: June 09, 2022, 10:48:07 AM »
BIG chunk of a price difference between an EV and an EB!
Billy Balfour
« Reply #6 on: June 09, 2022, 10:48:30 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on June 09, 2022, 10:34:11 AM
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!  mcl
I commute on a bike when I can.
See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things
Also see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun.
Ben G
« Reply #7 on: June 09, 2022, 12:15:19 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on June 09, 2022, 10:48:30 AM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on June 09, 2022, 10:34:11 AM
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!  mcl
I commute on a bike when I can.
See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things
Also see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun.

Ventnor, IOW on the very day of Ben Stokes heroics at Headingley

I literally got off and walked up the rest of the hill leading away from the coast. Then a pensioner on an ebike cruised past me and beyond.

Its cheating!
Billy Balfour
« Reply #8 on: June 09, 2022, 07:16:47 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on June 09, 2022, 12:15:19 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on June 09, 2022, 10:48:30 AM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on June 09, 2022, 10:34:11 AM
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!  mcl
I commute on a bike when I can.
See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things
Also see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun.

Ventnor, IOW on the very day of Ben Stokes heroics at Headingley

I literally got off and walked up the rest of the hill leading away from the coast. Then a pensioner on an ebike cruised past me and beyond.

Its cheating!
They're class. Get the older and less fit out and about.
Was at clay bank hill climb last year, Ingleby Greenhow side,  halfway through 2 fat blokes tapped up on very decent e mtbs laughing, Covered in mud, they had been all over. Without the e help they looked like they'd have been sat at home.
Also seen ppl in their 60s who looked unfit commuting early on morning,
I fancy a ribble e gravel bike. You can't tell they have a battery 👍🏽
Ben G
« Reply #9 on: June 09, 2022, 07:38:20 PM »
I fancy this one once I get my knee replacement sorted

https://www.canyon.com/en-gb/electric-bikes/electric-road-bikes/endurace-on/
Billy Balfour
« Reply #10 on: June 09, 2022, 10:17:56 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on June 09, 2022, 07:38:20 PM
I fancy this one once I get my knee replacement sorted

https://www.canyon.com/en-gb/electric-bikes/electric-road-bikes/endurace-on/

Nice., I've got a canyon ultimate, only used it once this year unfortunately,  bad hip. 2 weeks I'll be back on it, lovely bikes.
Ben G
« Reply #11 on: June 09, 2022, 10:41:05 PM »
Sold my Giant TCR import last summer . Broke my bloody heart but Im lame and it became an expensive ornament.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #12 on: June 09, 2022, 11:14:31 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on June 09, 2022, 10:41:05 PM
Sold my Giant TCR import last summer . Broke my bloody heart but Im lame and it became an expensive ornament.
I've thought of selling my 3 bikes and just getting a decent e bike, but selling thr canyon would be tough. Its as new still and is lovely
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:11:40 PM »
If I didn't live in London I'd consider it. Up until round about the first lockdown I was still in pretty good nick for a 50 something after 40 odd years of chucking scenery and flight cases around. I'm unsure of the timeline but I ended up spending a year in Hospital after being brought in on another planet and weighing about 8 stone. I've been out for about 3 months now and am building my strength back up, which is going well for my top half, but my legs ain't getting the message. If I still lived where I grew up I would've already done it  by now!
