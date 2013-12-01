Pigeon droppings

Posts: 527 Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes « on: Today at 06:48:02 AM » I'm pushing toward 60, overweight and unfit!



Work is around 6 miles E/W, so I've just forked out £2k on an ebike, and figure I'll get my money back in the 1st yr!



.......AND shed a few lbs!



Win win!



The bike I've bought has a "throttle only" option, so in the early days, when I'm struggling, That'll save me!



Fuel prices aren't going to recover for a LONG time!



Fuel prices aren't going to recover for a LONG time!

Bet bike sales are rising at the same rate as fuel costs!

Winston

Posts: 884 Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:08 AM »



Walking is a really good way to lose weight and your mobile should have a pedometer on it or if it doesnt get a more up to date one you can always combine walking with a few stops at the local pubs Good for you going green!

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 5 128 Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:35:59 AM » I was at the showroom the other day after an EV.



Not exactly a cheaper option when all these are considered.

Billy Balfour

Posts: 5 138 Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:48:30 AM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 10:34:11 AM

Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!

See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things

See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things

Also see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun. I commute on a bike when I can.

Ben G



Ventnor, IOW on the very day of Ben Stokes heroics at Headingley



I literally got off and walked up the rest of the hill leading away from the coast. Then a pensioner on an ebike cruised past me and beyond.



Ventnor, IOW on the very day of Ben Stokes heroics at Headingley

I literally got off and walked up the rest of the hill leading away from the coast. Then a pensioner on an ebike cruised past me and beyond.

Its cheating!