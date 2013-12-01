Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
« on: Today at 06:48:02 AM »
I'm pushing toward 60, overweight and unfit!

Work is around 6 miles E/W, so I've just forked out £2k on an ebike, and figure I'll get my money back in the 1st yr!

.......AND shed a few lbs!

Win win!

The bike I've bought has a "throttle only" option, so in the early days, when I'm struggling, That'll save me!

Fuel prices aren't going to recover for a LONG time!

Bet bike sales are rising at the same rate as fuel costs!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:49:21 AM »
Be a nice fad. Be selling by xmas for half price
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:08 AM »
Good for you going green!  :bc:

Walking is a really good way to lose weight and your mobile should have a pedometer on it or if it doesnt get a more up to date one  mcl you can always combine walking with a few stops at the local pubs
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:34:11 AM »
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!  mcl
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:35:59 AM »
I was at the showroom the other day after an EV.

Not exactly a cheaper option when all these are considered.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:48:07 AM »
BIG chunk of a price difference between an EV and an EB!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:48:30 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 10:34:11 AM
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!  mcl
I commute on a bike when I can.
See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things
Also see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:15:19 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 10:48:30 AM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 10:34:11 AM
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!  mcl
I commute on a bike when I can.
See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things
Also see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun.

Ventnor, IOW on the very day of Ben Stokes heroics at Headingley

I literally got off and walked up the rest of the hill leading away from the coast. Then a pensioner on an ebike cruised past me and beyond.

Its cheating!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:16:47 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:15:19 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 10:48:30 AM
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 10:34:11 AM
Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!  mcl
I commute on a bike when I can.
See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things
Also see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun.

Ventnor, IOW on the very day of Ben Stokes heroics at Headingley

I literally got off and walked up the rest of the hill leading away from the coast. Then a pensioner on an ebike cruised past me and beyond.

Its cheating!
They're class. Get the older and less fit out and about.
Was at clay bank hill climb last year, Ingleby Greenhow side,  halfway through 2 fat blokes tapped up on very decent e mtbs laughing, Covered in mud, they had been all over. Without the e help they looked like they'd have been sat at home.
Also seen ppl in their 60s who looked unfit commuting early on morning,
I fancy a ribble e gravel bike. You can't tell they have a battery 👍🏽
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:38:20 PM »
I fancy this one once I get my knee replacement sorted

https://www.canyon.com/en-gb/electric-bikes/electric-road-bikes/endurace-on/
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:17:56 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 07:38:20 PM
I fancy this one once I get my knee replacement sorted

https://www.canyon.com/en-gb/electric-bikes/electric-road-bikes/endurace-on/

Nice., I've got a canyon ultimate, only used it once this year unfortunately,  bad hip. 2 weeks I'll be back on it, lovely bikes.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:41:05 PM »
Sold my Giant TCR import last summer . Broke my bloody heart but Im lame and it became an expensive ornament.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:14:31 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:41:05 PM
Sold my Giant TCR import last summer . Broke my bloody heart but Im lame and it became an expensive ornament.
I've thought of selling my 3 bikes and just getting a decent e bike, but selling thr canyon would be tough. Its as new still and is lovely
