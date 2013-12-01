Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!
I commute on a bike when I can.
See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things
Also see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun.
Ventnor, IOW on the very day of Ben Stokes heroics at Headingley
I literally got off and walked up the rest of the hill leading away from the coast. Then a pensioner on an ebike cruised past me and beyond.
Its cheating!
They're class. Get the older and less fit out and about.
Was at clay bank hill climb last year, Ingleby Greenhow side, halfway through 2 fat blokes tapped up on very decent e mtbs laughing, Covered in mud, they had been all over. Without the e help they looked like they'd have been sat at home.
Also seen ppl in their 60s who looked unfit commuting early on morning,
I fancy a ribble e gravel bike. You can't tell they have a battery 👍🏽