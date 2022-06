Pigeon droppings

Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
I'm pushing toward 60, overweight and unfit!



Work is around 6 miles E/W, so I've just forked out £2k on an ebike, and figure I'll get my money back in the 1st yr!



.......AND shed a few lbs!



Win win!



The bike I've bought has a "throttle only" option, so in the early days, when I'm struggling, That'll save me!



Fuel prices aren't going to recover for a LONG time!



Fuel prices aren't going to recover for a LONG time!

Bet bike sales are rising at the same rate as fuel costs!

Winston

Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes



Walking is a really good way to lose weight and your mobile should have a pedometer on it or if it doesn’t get a more up to date one you can always combine walking with a few stops at the local pubs Good for you going green!Walking is a really good way to lose weight and your mobile should have a pedometer on it or if it doesn’t get a more up to date oneyou can always combine walking with a few stops at the local pubs « Last Edit: Today at 10:07:26 AM by Winston » Logged

Ben G



Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes
I was at the showroom the other day after an EV.



Not exactly a cheaper option when all these are considered.

Billy Balfour

Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 10:34:11 AM

Thanks for the inspiration to keep going kippers!

See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great things

I commute on a bike when I can.See plenty of older ppl on e bikes , great thingsAlso see plenty on hilly rides which kill me. See old fat blokes zipping up 20% banks. Think I'll be going for one next year . Have fun.

Ben G



Ventnor, IOW on the very day of Ben Stokes heroics at Headingley…



I literally got off and walked up the rest of the hill leading away from the coast. Then a pensioner on an ebike cruised past me and beyond.



Ventnor, IOW on the very day of Ben Stokes heroics at Headingley…I literally got off and walked up the rest of the hill leading away from the coast. Then a pensioner on an ebike cruised past me and beyond.It's cheating!

Billy Balfour

Was at clay bank hill climb last year, Ingleby Greenhow side, halfway through 2 fat blokes tapped up on very decent e mtbs laughing, Covered in mud, they had been all over. Without the e help they looked like they'd have been sat at home.

Also seen ppl in their 60s who looked unfit commuting early on morning,

They're class. Get the older and less fit out and about.Was at clay bank hill climb last year, Ingleby Greenhow side, halfway through 2 fat blokes tapped up on very decent e mtbs laughing, Covered in mud, they had been all over. Without the e help they looked like they'd have been sat at home.Also seen ppl in their 60s who looked unfit commuting early on morning,I fancy a ribble e gravel bike. You can't tell they have a battery 👍🏽