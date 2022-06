Pigeon droppings

Online



Posts: 526





Posts: 526 Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes « on: Today at 06:48:02 AM » I'm pushing toward 60, overweight and unfit!



Work is around 6 miles E/W, so I've just forked out £2k on an ebike, and figure I'll get my money back in the 1st yr!



.......AND shed a few lbs!



Win win!



The bike I've bought has a "throttle only" option, so in the early days, when I'm struggling, That'll save me!



Fuel prices aren't going to recover for a LONG time!



Bet bike sales are rising at the same rate as fuel costs! « Last Edit: Today at 06:58:51 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 884







Posts: 884 Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:08 AM »



Walking is a really good way to lose weight and your mobile should have a pedometer on it or if it doesn’t get a more up to date one you can always combine walking with a few stops at the local pubs Good for you going green!Walking is a really good way to lose weight and your mobile should have a pedometer on it or if it doesn’t get a more up to date oneyou can always combine walking with a few stops at the local pubs « Last Edit: Today at 10:07:26 AM by Winston » Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 5 125







Mountain KingPosts: 5 125 Re: Rocketing fuel prices.......and ebikes « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:35:59 AM » I was at the showroom the other day after an EV.



Not exactly a cheaper option when all these are considered. Logged Tory Cunt