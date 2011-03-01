Welcome,
June 08, 2022, 10:45:17 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dwight Gail - deal being discussed 🤔
Author
Topic: Dwight Gail - deal being discussed 🤔 (Read 179 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Winston
Dwight Gail - deal being discussed 🤔
«
on:
Today
at 10:45:51 AM »
Seems to be endless links on newsnow this morning, which werent there yesterday
But it sounds quite likely/advanced
Im probably on the fence on this one
Winston
Re: Dwight Gail - deal being discussed 🤔
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:51:38 AM »
But I also read yesterday that the Spence deal will fund a move for Gyorkeres
So I assume both are targets
Gyokeres looks a top player
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Dwight Gail - deal being discussed 🤔
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:43:01 PM »
Horses for courses with Gayle! Scores for fun at this level.
Thats why Andre Gray or Billy Sharp would do a job.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Dwight Gail - deal being discussed 🤔
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:18:58 PM »
Always liked Gayle
kippers
Re: Dwight Gail - deal being discussed 🤔
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:42:22 PM »
Platt ?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Dwight Gail - deal being discussed 🤔
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:25:25 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 04:42:22 PM
Platt ?
She is in my 5%
