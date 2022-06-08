Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 08, 2022, 12:23:53 PM
Dwight Gail - deal being discussed 🤔
Today at 10:45:51 AM
Seems to be endless links on newsnow this morning, which werent there yesterday

But it sounds quite likely/advanced

Im probably on the fence on this one

 :homer:

 :homer:
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:51:38 AM
But I also read yesterday that the Spence deal will fund a move for Gyorkeres

So I assume both are targets  :pd:

Gyokeres looks a top player  :mido:
