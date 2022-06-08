Welcome,
June 08, 2022, 01:23:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Germany - England
Germany - England (Read 147 times)
Winston
Germany - England
Yesterday
I'll be watching this later
Channel four 🤔
Flyers Nap
Re: Germany - England
Yesterday
at 08:01:04 PM »
7 defenders as usual.
Bill Buxton
Re: Germany - England
Yesterday
at 08:34:10 PM »
Both teams have dodgy defences.
Bill Buxton
Re: Germany - England
Yesterday
at 09:01:43 PM »
See what I mean. England really are shyte.
Flyers Nap
Re: Germany - England
Yesterday
at 09:06:31 PM »
Should have said 7 defenders and Mason Mount.
Flyers Nap
Re: Germany - England
Yesterday
at 09:44:35 PM »
Bellingham, Grealish & Bowen should have been on from the start.
Southgate far to negative
Bill Buxton
Re: Germany - England
Yesterday
at 09:44:54 PM »
Well at least a point but still dont rate Southgate.
