Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 08, 2022, 01:23:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Germany - England  (Read 147 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 880



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:51:48 PM »
I'll be watching this later

Channel four 🤔
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 234



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:01:04 PM »
7 defenders as usual.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 565


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:34:10 PM »
Both teams have dodgy defences.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 565


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:01:43 PM »
See what I mean. England really are shyte.
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 234



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:06:31 PM »
Should have said 7 defenders and Mason Mount. souey souey
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 234



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:44:35 PM »
Bellingham, Grealish & Bowen should have been on from the start.
Southgate far to negative 
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 565


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:44:54 PM »
Well at least a point but still dont rate Southgate.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 