June 07, 2022, 02:08:56 AM
boris survives
Topic: boris survives (Read 83 times)
Pigeon droppings
boris survives
Yesterday
at 09:01:44 PM »
no shock
Gingerpig
Re: boris survives
Yesterday
at 09:32:20 PM »
Pissed off otr
MF(c) DOOM
Re: boris survives
Yesterday
at 10:08:42 PM »
Pretty grim result for him when 40% of your party have no confidence in you as a leader. Can't see him coming back from this - wil be death by a 1000 cuts now.
Bill Buxton
Re: boris survives
Yesterday
at 10:47:34 PM »
Bigger proportion of his MPs voted for him tonight than in the 2019 leadership election.
