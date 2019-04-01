Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: boris survives  (Read 81 times)
« on: Yesterday at 09:01:44 PM »
no shock
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:32:20 PM »
Pissed off otr  :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:08:42 PM »
Pretty grim result for him when 40% of your party have no confidence in you as a leader. Can't see him coming back from this - wil be death by a 1000 cuts now.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 PM »
Bigger proportion of his MPs voted for him tonight than in the 2019 leadership election.
