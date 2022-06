kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 285





Posts: 3 285 Re: Will Boris survive the confidence vote? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:19:09 AM » I think he will easily survive this.

Needs to get a grip of the cost of fuel and energy though.

Everyone has forgotten Sunaks give away I bet.

It needs a clear reduction in VAT and green levys. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 690







Posts: 4 690 Re: Will Boris survive the confidence vote? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:06:12 PM » Needs more nuance options. He will survive the but is still toast. He will be badly wounded tonight and then killed off after bad by election results this month Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 880







Posts: 880 Re: Will Boris survive the confidence vote? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:34:16 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 12:06:12 PM Needs more nuance options. He will survive the but is still toast. He will be badly wounded tonight and then killed off after bad by election results this month



The BBC are reporting if he survives a confidence vote the Tories can't call another one until June 2023



Which is why it's not nuanced but a poll on tonight's vote



I don't understand the argument he's toast after the by-election given it's days away The BBC are reporting if he survives a confidence vote the Tories can't call another one until June 2023Which is why it's not nuanced but a poll on tonight's voteI don't understand the argument he's toast after the by-election given it's days away Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 690







Posts: 4 690 Re: Will Boris survive the confidence vote? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:45:05 PM » If tonight he has 100 of his own party sat they have no confidence in him as a leader then as seems likely the conservatives get mullered in the next two by-elections his position seems pretty untenable. They will find a way to oust him or he will have to resign.



Yer right like, the rebels should have waited until after the by election results before putting the letters in. They would have had more spooked tory MPs supporting them then. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 493





Posts: 7 493 Re: Will Boris survive the confidence vote? « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:53:10 PM » It was amusing this morning listening to LBC playing the Rees Mogg reaction to Theresa May's result a few years back and last night's. Essentially, May was toast, but Boris with more "feck off" votes had secured a victory! He's dead in the water now, they can't do out for another year and there's no way he'll fall before he's pushed. I reckon they'll run the full term and elbow him aside with a year to go. Logged