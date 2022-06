Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 650





Posts: 7 650 No finer country « on: Today at 08:14:22 AM »



Vast majority of the country came together and had a wonderful time at street parties and events.



No wonder the jubilee really sticks in the craw of the rancid left wing, Britain hating anti monarchists. Must absolutely gut them to see the Union flag everywhere, and the outpouring of love for the Royal Family.



Take a good look Vegas, Corky and all you bile spewing self loathers. The Monarchy is here to stay.



RULE BRITANNIA



GOD SAVE THE QUEEN Well, what a fab weekend that was.Vast majority of the country came together and had a wonderful time at street parties and events.No wonder the jubilee really sticks in the craw of the rancid left wing, Britain hating anti monarchists. Must absolutely gut them to see the Union flag everywhere, and the outpouring of love for the Royal Family.Take a good look Vegas, Corky and all you bile spewing self loathers. The Monarchy is here to stay.RULE BRITANNIAGOD SAVE THE QUEEN Logged