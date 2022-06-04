Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 04, 2022, 09:43:13 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hungary V England - Nations League  (Read 154 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 396


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:56:10 PM »
Bets for this teatime kick off..


Jarrod Bowen
England 3-0
First Goal Scorer30/1
Hungary v England £0.50

Harry Kane
England 4-0
First Goal Scorer40/1
Hungary v England £0.50

Harry Maguire
7/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Hungary v England £0.50

Tammy Abraham
31/10
Last Goal Scorer
Hungary v England £0.50


And a nag for the derby(In Memory Of Lester Piggott)  at today's Epsom meeting - 16.30
 - Nations Pride e/w


Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 396


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:06:35 PM »
was that Hungarian kids booing the knee - it very much sounded like it!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 396


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:39:17 PM »
I'm glad I switched to the cricket - its all about the world cup and European championships for me.

that said we should be winning games against the likes of Hungary...

piss poor from England on that thinking - thank fuck it is only a Micky Mouse cup/league monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 396


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:43:24 PM »
1-0 defeat a shit show from England - I think taking the knee with respect has run its course after that piss-take from the Hungarians/Children


you are never shite after losing one game, but questions might be asked if you lose two on the bounce - so with that said a big coming up against the Germans on Tuesday..
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 455


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:36:40 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:43:24 PM
1-0 defeat a shit show from England - I think taking the knee with respect has run its course after that piss-take from the Hungarians/Children


you are never shite after losing one game, but questions might be asked if you lose two on the bounce - so with that said a big coming up against the Germans on Tuesday..


 :like:

The taking the knee thing is a distinctly US/UK thing that the rest of the world doesn't give a shit about. As long as it keeps the needy attention seekers happy though I fear it will be with us for a while yet.
Logged
CoB scum
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 556


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:44:38 PM »
What a waste of time watching that shite. They didnt have a clue.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 