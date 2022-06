Bets for this teatime kick off.. Jarrod Bowen England 3-0 First Goal Scorer30/1 Hungary v England 0.50 Harry Kane England 4-0 First Goal Scorer40/1 Hungary v England 0.50 Harry Maguire 7/1 Anytime Goalscorer Hungary v England 0.50 Tammy Abraham 31/10 Last Goal Scorer Hungary v England 0.50 And a nag for the derby(In Memory Of Lester Piggott) at today's Epsom meeting - 16.30 - Nations Pride e/w

was that Hungarian kids booing the knee - it very much sounded like it!