headset

Online



Posts: 5 386





Posts: 5 386

Hungary V England - Nations League « on: Today at 03:56:10 PM » Bets for this teatime kick off..





Jarrod Bowen

England 3-0

First Goal Scorer30/1

Hungary v England 0.50



Harry Kane

England 4-0

First Goal Scorer40/1

Hungary v England 0.50



Harry Maguire

7/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Hungary v England 0.50



Tammy Abraham

31/10

Last Goal Scorer

Hungary v England 0.50





And a nag for the derby(In Memory Of Lester Piggott) at today's Epsom meeting - 16.30

- Nations Pride e/w