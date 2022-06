headset

Online



Posts: 5 386





Posts: 5 386 Shakira and Barcelona star Pique SPLIT « on: Today at 02:59:25 PM »



I would rattle her all over the shop - she can move her body



Unless she is frigid or a nightmare to live with - he must be nuts playing behind her back









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18780216/shakira-gerard-pique-separate-cheat/



I must admit I read that OTR - so I guess it must be true.I would rattle her all over the shop - she can move her bodyUnless she is frigid or a nightmare to live with - he must be nuts playing behind her back Logged