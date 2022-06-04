only makes today's sun online
a couple of local residents give their gruesome stories of living down on parly road.,
i live on the outskirts of Middlesbrough and to be fair even I wouldn't venture down that way these days.
He is lucky he got a live - it is a third-world shit hole in that area of Boro.
good fro the bloke trying to make a living down there - even never seen babied wire inside a shop - what a sight that' is - that's even open eyes a touch of how bad some parts of Boro has now become.
Broken Boro with its broken police force...https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18727903/worst-police-force-middlesbrough-cleveland-crime/