July 06, 2022, 07:57:03 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ellis Simms
Author
Topic: Ellis Simms (Read 593 times)
kippers
Ellis Simms
«
on:
June 04, 2022, 10:10:41 AM »
Exactly the target man striker we need at Boro.
Could be a low cost transfer from Everton.
Winston
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #1 on:
June 05, 2022, 11:28:09 AM »
Never heard of him
Theres some decent free agents this year
One thing I didnt understand one bit was the 5 striker situation last season. I also didnt get Connolly
kippers
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #2 on:
June 05, 2022, 04:07:10 PM »
Won promotion with Blackpool last season. Was a phenomenon at Hearts this season with Rangers about to make a move. Not advocating he is the answer, but a good squad filler.
I would take Rhodes as well. Think him and Whatmore could be great.
Winston
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #3 on:
June 05, 2022, 04:42:57 PM »
This is no criticism of Watmore but he seems to have his biggest impact when he comes on from the bench
Ben G
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #4 on:
June 05, 2022, 06:08:55 PM »
Andre Gray should be first on our want list.
kippers
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #5 on:
June 05, 2022, 06:51:32 PM »
5 years ago maybe
kippers
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #6 on:
June 05, 2022, 07:00:48 PM »
What a player that Zinchenko is.
Barely starts at City, think he would fancy a season loan at Boro?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #7 on:
June 05, 2022, 08:44:14 PM »
I'd put a cheeky £3 million bid in for Ross Stewart. I reckon he's got fifteen Championship goals in him. At the very least we could unsettle him
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #8 on:
June 08, 2022, 01:41:02 PM »
Quote from: Winston on June 05, 2022, 04:42:57 PM
This is no criticism of Watmore but he seems to have his biggest impact when he comes on from the bench
Seriously, so do all our forwards
kippers
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:46:08 AM »
Ellis Sims being linked to Boro. Half a million.
Defo worth a punt.
